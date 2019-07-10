Dover Township officials urge residents not to flush ‘flushable’ disposable baby wipes

YORK COUNTY — Dover Township officials are urging residents not to dispose of “flushable” wipes by flushing them after an accumulation of the materials damaged equipment at the township’s waste water facility.

“Just because the label from the (manufacturer) says the wipes are ‘flushable’ doesn’t mean they will break down like toilet paper does,” the township said Monday in a post on its website.

The township said because the wipes do not break down, they build up and wrap around the mixers at the facility. Work is now being done to remove the built-up accumulation, the township says.