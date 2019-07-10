Ford recalls 58,000 Focus cars over possible fuel tank issue

Ford Motor Co. has recalled about 58,000 Ford Focus cars because of a possible issue related to the fuel tanks.

The recall involves some 2012 and 2017 Focus models and some 2013-14 Focus ST models. The powertrain software in some of these cars may not work properly, which could deform the fuel tank.

The issue relates to a previous recall when Ford recalled nearly 1.5 million Focus cars for the same issue. According to Ford, some cars were improperly serviced for that recall, which is why they are issuing another one.

Those affected can take their cars to their dealers, who will reprogram the software and replace any affected, said Ford.

In the meantime, Ford advises affected owners to maintain at least a half tank of fuel until a dealership fixes their vehicle.

You can find more information on this recall on the Ford website.