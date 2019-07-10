FOX43 Capitol Beat: Lieutenant Gov. John Fetterman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- Pennsylvania's Senate is on recess until September after passing an on-time budget, though Democrats and Republicans didn't leave Harrisburg before some pre-Fourth of July fireworks.

A shouting match on the Senate floor saw Senate Republicans accuse Lieutenant Governor and Senate President John Fetterman of ignoring rules in allowing Democrat Senator Katie Muth to deliver a speech in favor of keeping a cash assistance program for lower-income Pennsylvanians, despite Republicans passing a motion moments earlier to end debate. Video from the incident has since gone viral.

Fetterman was this week's guest on the FOX43 Capitol Beat where he responded to Senate Republicans ire. He also discussed his marijuana listening tour, which wrapped up in May after he visited all 67 counties in Pennsylvania to get feedback on recreational marijuana.