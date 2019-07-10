FOX43’s Andrew Kalista runs out of juice, places second in Atlantic League ASG ‘Fruit Race’

YORK -- A moment we've all been waiting for: FOX43's Andrew Kalista dressed as a strawberry running in the "Fruit Race" in-between innings of the Atlantic League All-Star Game.

Doug Eppler, director of marketing and communications for the York Revolution, let out a loud 3, 2, 1, GO and they were off: Kalista, CBS 21's Joel Smith (in an orange costume) and ABC 27's Damon Turbitt (dressed as a banana).

Kalista reached second first but Smith cut inside, taking the lead around third and touching home.

