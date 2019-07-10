× Hershey Bears release 2019-20 regular season schedule

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Hershey Bears released their 2019-20 schedule on Tuesday.

Hershey, who fell to the Charlotte Checkers in the second round of last year’s American Hockey League Calder Cup Playoffs, opens up the 76-game regular season at the Giant Center on Saturday, October 5 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The club faces off against the Providence Bruins a day later before heading to Lehigh Valley on Saturday, October 12 for its first away contest of 2019.

Home games will start at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Sunday games are slated for 5 p.m. with early start times on December 22 (1 p.m.) and January 5 (3 p.m.).

Check out the full schedule here.