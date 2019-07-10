× Man accused of assaulting McDonald’s employee in Camp Hill

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Lower Allen Township Police have charged a 27-year-old Cumberland County man with simple assault, harassment, and public drunkenness after he allegedly attacked an employee at McDonald’s Monday night.

Anthony Flippo was charged after police identified him through vehicle registration after the incident, which occurred at 6:06 p.m. on the 1100 block of Carlisle Road in Camp Hill, police say.

According to police, Flippo was noticeably drunk and profane at the McDonald’s, exhibiting difficulty in standing. After he received his food, police say, he allegedly dropped his cup and began yelling at employees. He then went behind the counter, grabbed an employee by the throat, and shoved him, police say.

Flippo then left the scene in his vehicle, a blue Chevrolet Equinox, police say.

Police say they traced the vehicle to him through registration.

It was later discovered that Flippo had been charged in another alleged public drunkenness incident by a different police agency while driving home from McDonald’s according to police.