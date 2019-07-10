Olivia’s cooks up Jamaican Shrimp & Crab Cake Wrap served w/ Pinã Colada Coleslaw

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– It’s another Olivia’s Wednesday morning!

Harry and Yanni are preparing Jamaican Shrimp & a Crab Cake Wrap served w/ Pinã Colada Coleslaw.

Check it out in the clip above.

The recipe is below:

Pinã Colada Coleslaw:

1/2 cup Green Peppers – finely chopped

2 cups Cabbage – slivered and chopped

1/2 cup Shredded Coconut

1/2 cup Carrots – finely chopped

1 cup Zucchini – finely chopped

2 shots Kraken Dark Rum

3 oz Coco Lopez Cream of Coconut

1 1/2 cups Mayonnaise

1/2 cup white Vinegar

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp Black Pepper

2 tbsp Parsley- finely chopped

Place all ingredients in large bowl and mix together thoroughly. Enjoy!

Lump Crab & Shrimp Cakes:

1lb lump Crab Meat

1/2 lb steamed shrimp – chopped

1 cup Panko breading

1 1/2 cups Mayonnaise

3 tbsp chopped Parsley

2 tbsp mustard

2 tbsp Old Bay

2 oz Worcestershire sauce

1/2 Lemon squeezed

3 eggs

To make the goo:

Mix together all ingredients EXCEPT:

Crab

Shrimp

Panko breading

Toss together the shrimp, crab and Panko being extra careful not to break up the crab meat. Fold in the goo. Form into cakes. Bake w a bit of garlic butter at 400*F until golden brown. Enjoy!

For more information, you can visit the Olivia’s website here.