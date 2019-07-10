Olivia’s cooks up Jamaican Shrimp & Crab Cake Wrap served w/ Pinã Colada Coleslaw

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– It’s another Olivia’s Wednesday morning!
Harry and Yanni are preparing Jamaican Shrimp & a Crab Cake Wrap served w/ Pinã Colada Coleslaw.
The recipe is below:
Pinã Colada Coleslaw:
1/2 cup Green Peppers – finely chopped
2 cups Cabbage – slivered and chopped
1/2 cup Shredded Coconut
1/2 cup Carrots – finely chopped
1 cup Zucchini – finely chopped
2 shots Kraken Dark Rum
3 oz Coco Lopez Cream of Coconut
1 1/2 cups Mayonnaise
1/2 cup white Vinegar
1 tsp kosher salt
1 tsp Black Pepper
2 tbsp Parsley- finely chopped
Place all ingredients in large bowl and mix together thoroughly. Enjoy!
Lump Crab & Shrimp Cakes:
1lb lump Crab Meat
1/2 lb steamed shrimp – chopped
1 cup Panko breading
1 1/2 cups Mayonnaise
3 tbsp chopped Parsley
2 tbsp mustard
2 tbsp Old Bay
2 oz Worcestershire sauce
1/2 Lemon squeezed
3 eggs
To make the goo:
Mix together all ingredients EXCEPT:
Crab
Shrimp
Panko breading
Toss together the shrimp, crab and Panko being extra careful not to break up the crab meat. Fold in the goo. Form into cakes. Bake w a bit of garlic butter at 400*F until golden brown. Enjoy!
