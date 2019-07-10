Olivia’s cooks up Jamaican Shrimp & Crab Cake Wrap served w/ Pinã Colada Coleslaw

Posted 7:40 AM, July 10, 2019, by

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– It’s another Olivia’s Wednesday morning!

Harry and Yanni are preparing Jamaican Shrimp & a Crab Cake Wrap served w/ Pinã Colada Coleslaw.

Check it out in the clip above.

The recipe is below:

Pinã Colada Coleslaw:

Related Story
Olivia’s prepares an Aviation cucumber & shrimp cocktail with crisp corn tortilla chips

1/2 cup Green Peppers – finely chopped
2 cups Cabbage – slivered and chopped
1/2 cup Shredded Coconut
1/2 cup Carrots – finely chopped
1 cup Zucchini – finely chopped
2 shots Kraken Dark Rum
3 oz Coco Lopez Cream of Coconut
1 1/2 cups Mayonnaise
1/2 cup white Vinegar
1 tsp kosher salt
1 tsp Black Pepper
2 tbsp Parsley- finely chopped

Place all ingredients in large bowl and mix together thoroughly.  Enjoy!

Lump Crab & Shrimp Cakes: 

1lb lump Crab Meat
1/2 lb steamed shrimp – chopped
1 cup Panko breading
1 1/2 cups Mayonnaise
3 tbsp chopped Parsley
2 tbsp mustard
2 tbsp Old Bay
2 oz Worcestershire sauce
1/2 Lemon squeezed
3 eggs

To make the goo:
Mix together all ingredients EXCEPT:
Crab
Shrimp
Panko breading

Toss together the shrimp, crab and Panko being extra careful not to break up the crab meat.  Fold in the goo.  Form into cakes.  Bake w a bit of garlic butter  at 400*F until golden brown.  Enjoy!

For more information, you can visit the Olivia’s website here.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.