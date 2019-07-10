Police: 5 people arrested in connection with April home invasion

Posted 10:06 PM, July 10, 2019, by

Left to right - top to bottom: Shareef Williams, Anthony Cabrera, Nicholas Trotter, Joshua Romero, James Densby Jr.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Five people were arrested Tuesday in connection with a home invasion that occurred in April.

Police say two armed men forced their way into a residence in the 3900 block of Bahn Avenue in North Codorus Township on April 15.

The male resident was immediately struck in the head with an object and pushed down a flight of stairs, according to police. The female resident was physically assaulted by the duo.

During the altercation, a shot was fired by one of the suspects. No one was hit. The suspects then fled without taking any items.

The following individuals face charges:

Shareef Williams, 22, of the 200 block of Carlisle Avenue: criminal attempt – robbery, robbery, aggravated assault, conspiracy – burglary and possessing instruments of a crime

Anthony Cabrera, 18, of the 200 block of North Newberry Street:  criminal attempt – robbery, criminal solicitation – robbery, conspiracy – robbery, robbery, aggravated assault, conspiracy – burglary, burglary and possessing instruments of a crime

Nicholas Trotter, 26, of the 500 block of West Philadelphia Street: criminal attempt – robbery, conspiracy – robbery, aggravated assault, conspiracy – burglary, burglary and possessing instruments of a crime

Joshua Romero, 27, of the 300 block of South Kershaw Street: criminal attempt – robbery, conspiracy – robbery, aggravated assault, conspiracy – burglary, burglary and possessing instruments of a crime

James Densby Jr., 22, of the 300 block of East Maple Street: criminal attempt – robbery, aggravated assault, conspiracy – burglary, possessing instruments of a crime

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.