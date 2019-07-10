× Police: 5 people arrested in connection with April home invasion

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Five people were arrested Tuesday in connection with a home invasion that occurred in April.

Police say two armed men forced their way into a residence in the 3900 block of Bahn Avenue in North Codorus Township on April 15.

The male resident was immediately struck in the head with an object and pushed down a flight of stairs, according to police. The female resident was physically assaulted by the duo.

During the altercation, a shot was fired by one of the suspects. No one was hit. The suspects then fled without taking any items.

The following individuals face charges:

Shareef Williams, 22, of the 200 block of Carlisle Avenue: criminal attempt – robbery, robbery, aggravated assault, conspiracy – burglary and possessing instruments of a crime

Anthony Cabrera, 18, of the 200 block of North Newberry Street: criminal attempt – robbery, criminal solicitation – robbery, conspiracy – robbery, robbery, aggravated assault, conspiracy – burglary, burglary and possessing instruments of a crime

Nicholas Trotter, 26, of the 500 block of West Philadelphia Street: criminal attempt – robbery, conspiracy – robbery, aggravated assault, conspiracy – burglary, burglary and possessing instruments of a crime

Joshua Romero, 27, of the 300 block of South Kershaw Street: criminal attempt – robbery, conspiracy – robbery, aggravated assault, conspiracy – burglary, burglary and possessing instruments of a crime

James Densby Jr., 22, of the 300 block of East Maple Street: criminal attempt – robbery, aggravated assault, conspiracy – burglary, possessing instruments of a crime