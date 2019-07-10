Police investigate burglary at bar and restaurant in Middletown

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating  a burglary that occurred at Hops & Barleys Pub & Grill in Middletown.

Police say an unknown person forced a door open and entered the business between 2:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and stole between $2,400 and $3,500. The damage to the door is estimated at $500, police add.

Anyone with information should contact Middletown Police by calling Dauphin County Dispatch at 717-558-6900. Anonymous tips can also be submitted here.

