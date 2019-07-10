× Police investigating hit-and-run accident that injured Lancaster County bicyclist

LANCASTER COUNTY — East Lampeter Township Police are investigating a suspected hit-and-run accident involving a vehicle and a bicyclist that occurred on July 4.

According to police, the incident happened around 3:13 a.m. on the 2500 block of Creek Hill Road. The bicyclist was struck by a vehicle, which fled the scene, police say.

The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to police.

Police believe the suspect vehicle sustained damage, possibly to its headlight area.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact East Lampeter Township Police at (717) 291-4676, referring to Incident No. 1907003772.