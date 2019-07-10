× Police: Missing Adams County teen returns home on her own accord

NEW OXFORD, Adams County — Update: Allison Rodriguez, the teenager who was reported missing by her parents Tuesday night, has returned home, according to Eastern Adams Regional Police.

Police say Rodriguez is safe and sound, and returned home on her own accord.

Previous: Eastern Adams Regional Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl reported as a runaway.

Allison Rodriguez was reported missing by her parents at 11:42 p.m. Tuesday night, police say. Her parents reported that the checked her room at about 11:30 p.m. and realized she wasn’t there and was not in the house.

Rodriguez’s sister told her parents she left about five minutes before her parents had entered the room, according to police. She returned a text from her parents and reported she was fine, but would not tell them where she was and would not answer her phone, police say.

Eastern Adams Regional Police say they attempted to locate the girl by pinging her phone, but it was turned off. Rodriguez was entered into NCIC for missing persons.

Rodriguez is described as a Hispanic female, five feet, three inches tall, 115 pounds, with long brown hair. Police say they do not know what she was wearing when she left her home.

Anyone with information on the teen is asked to contact Eastern Adams Regional Police.