Police seek identity of Weis Markets theft suspect

Posted 12:19 AM, July 10, 2019, by

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Susquehanna Township Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a retail theft suspect.

The theft occurred around 7:30 p.m. on June 24 at Weis Markets on Union Deposit Road.

It’s alleged that the pictured individual concealed numerous Dove beauty items and Degree deodorant bars in a backpack. He then left the store.

Police say the man was wearing a red polo-type shirt, baggy blue jeans, white sneakers and an orange/red baseball hat.

Anyone with information should contact Corporal Tarasi at 717-909-9259 or via email: LTarasi@susquehannatwp.com.

