× Police: Suspected members of the Pagans motorcycle gang threatened to harm Franklin County man

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Four suspected members of the Pagans Outlaw Motorcycle Gang were arrested Sunday after they allegedly threatened to injure a Franklin County man at a convenience store — then later showed up at the man’s house while police were talking to him about the incident, according to State Police.

The unidentified victim told police the suspects threatened him with “bodily harm” during a confrontation at a Rutter’s store on the 4400 block of Lincoln Way West in St. Thomas Township at about 3:28 p.m., according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by State Police.

The men threatened the victim and his family inside and outside the store, the victim reported to police. Fearing for his safety, the victim told police he left the store and went home to contact authorities about the incident.

The victim told police he knew the men were members of the Pagans, the complaint says.

While police were interviewing the victim at his home at about 4:50 p.m., the complaint states, four men showed up in a pickup truck. The men were known by police to be members of the Pagans, according to the complaint.

Police searched the suspects and found one to be in possession of a firearm, and two others to be in possession of drugs or drug paraphernalia.

Charged in the incident were:

Jeffrey Michael Tennant, of Gap, Lancaster County: firearms not to be carried without a license, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct

Frank Richard Bleacher, of Lancaster: terroristic threats, disorderly conduct

Troy Allen Farner, of Shippensburg, Franklin County: possession of a controlled substance, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct

Daniel Bryan Gentry, of Waynesboro, Franklin County: possession of a controlled substance (two counts), terroristic threats, disorderly conduct