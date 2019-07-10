Replacing Keystone Exams with SATs recommended in Pennsylvania Auditor General’s report

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania's Auditor General Eugene DePasquale is recommending the Keystone Exams be replaced with SATs. The Auditor General releasing the results of an audit into the state's standardized testing, which he says it not cost effective.

“College may not be for everyone, and we understand that and respect that," said DePasquale. "But at least having this SAT taken would give more students the option to know what they could do if they wanted to go down that path.”

DePasquale believes the change would not only benefit students, but would save the state at least $1 million per year. In the last 10 years, the report states the Pennsylvania Department of Education spent about $500 million to a Minnesota-based data recognition company to administer PSSAs, now known as the Keystone Exams.

“We have to get better at negotiating contract terms. We have to get better at this," said DePaqsquale. "We have very ample evidence that the company was basically dictating the price of the contract as opposed to the other way around.”

It would be up to the Department of Education to switch from Keystone Exams to SATs, and it would need approval by the federal government. However, since 2015, when the No Child Left Behind Act was replaced at least 12 states have switched from state specific testing, to the SAT or ACT.

“One test could have a benefit for a child’s future, one test does not. One test is more cost effective, the other is not," said DePasquale. "And one test would actually help low income students cover the cost so they can actually take a test they may not otherwise be able to afford to take to let them know what opportunities may be out there.”

Matthew Stem, PDE Deputy Secretary of Elementary and Secondary Education issued this statement in response to the auditor general's report: