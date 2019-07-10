× Several people arrested following service of bench warrant at York City residence

YORK — Several people were arrested Wednesday in York City.

The arrests stemmed from the service of a bench warrant for a juvenile at a home on North Hartley Street.

Police say they gained entry into residence around 9:18 a.m. and discovered drug contraband in plain view.

The juvenile wasn’t present, but others were, including Anton Hampton, of McSherrystown, Jaimire Wooten, of York, another male resident and three females.

Hampton, 20, was a fugitive from justice and wanted for a felony bench warrant while Wooten, also 20, had an outstanding warrant from Northern York County Regional Police for possession with intent to deliver, according to police.

Police obtained a search warrant for the home and found a Glock model 34 with an extended magazine, a Makarov pistol, a .410 shotgun, heroin, crack, marijuana and other drug-related contraband. Police note that the Makarov pistol was stolen from East Lampeter Township in 2018.

Hampton has been charged with persons not to possess a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm in connection with this incident.