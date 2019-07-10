× Sheetz offer free french fries Saturday to celebrate National French Fry Day

ALTOONA — Sheetz announced it will celebrate National French Fry Day on Saturday by providing free french fries to all customers who order through the Sheetz app.

The one-day-only promotion is valid for one bag of free fries at all Sheetz locations on Saturday, the convenience store chain said.

The Sheetz app, available on Apple and Android devices, is built to power you through your Sheetz run, allowing customers to find their closest Sheetz store, add their MySheetz Card®, buy a gift card, get mobile offers, view nutritional details for MTO Foods and more. To learn more about Sheetz app, please visit www.Sheetz.com/App.