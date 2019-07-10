× Starbucks unveils new ‘Tie Dye Frappuccino’ drink, available for a limited time starting today

Starbucks announced Wednesday that it is launching a new Tie-Dye Frappuccino blended beverage — a perfect accessory for summer, the company says.

Available for a limited time, the eye-catching, color drink as yellow, red, and blue swirls and is topped with vanilla whipped cream dusted with yellow, red, and blue powder, Starbucks says.

The colors come from tumeric, red beet, and spirulina, providing a tropical taste that will “take you to your happiest place,” according to Starbucks.

The drink is only available for a few days, Starbucks says. Starting today, you can try one at Starbucks stores in the U.S. and Canada, while supplies last.