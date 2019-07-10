× State Police seek suspect accused of stealing $1,250 worth of coins from Franklin County antiques store

FRANKLIN COUNTY — State Police are investigating a suspected burglary that occurred last month at an antiques store in Fayetteville.

According to police, an unknown white suspect entered the Fayetteville Antique Mall on the 3600 block of Lincoln Way East in Guilford Township sometime around 10:15 p.m. on June 19. The suspect stole $1,250 worth of coins, police say.

Police determined the suspect took five silver dollars valued at $200, 40 silver half dollars valued at $800, and six silver coin sets valued at $250. He also damaged the top of the glass case where the coins were displayed, and a glass panel on the store’s front door, according to police.

The property damage is estimated at $300, police say.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the State Police Chambersburg Barracks at (717) 264-5161.