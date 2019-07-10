Strong to severe storms possible Thursday before we dry out to end the week!

STORMS BUBBLE UP THURSDAY: We’ve seen our fair share of stormy weather over the last couple of days, but there is more coming in the way of unsettled weather. Strong to severe storms are to be expected Thursday afternoon and evening. All of South-Central PA is under a slight risk, a level 2 out of 5 on the severe weather scale for storm development tomorrow. Storms will likely begin to fire up as early as 2 PM and the threat will remain until 10 PM. There will be two rounds of storms that move through, one round 4 PM – 6 PM and then the main line moves through between 8 PM and 10 PM. Damaging winds and flash flooding will be the main threats with these storms, but there is still a low threat for tornadoes and small hail. The soils around the area are still fairly saturated and it won’t take much heavy rain to cause flooding issues.

DIMINISHING STORM THREAT: Despite another day of stormy weather likely for Thursday, we will see a good amount of dry time this weekend! Both Friday and Saturday look to be dry, hot and humid. Saturday will be a perfect pool day with slightly lower dew points than Friday and dry conditions. Temperatures will be closing in on the 90s both days with plenty of sunshine and no rain in sight. By the end of the weekend, a cold front will cross through bringing just a minimal chance for a stray thunderstorm. Slightly better storm chances return by the middle of the next work week, but until then our mainly dry summer pattern should persist.

TEMPS REMAIN ABOVE AVERAGE: Unfortunately, there isn’t any break from the above average temperatures over the next 5 days. We will likely hang right around 90 through the weekend which means stay hydrated if you’re spending ample time outdoors! While we are not looking to break records next week, temperatures do look to get even warmer by the middle of next week. So far, our warmest temperature this year has been 94 degrees, and we could be at least getting to that point by next Wednesday!

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a great day!

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann