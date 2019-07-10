× Tuition freeze approved by PA State System of Higher Education

HARRISBURG — For just the second time in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education’s 36-year history, the Board of Governors has voted to freeze tuition for in-state undergraduate students, the news release said.

The Board voted unanimously Wednesday for the freeze — tuition will remain at $7,716 for the 2019-20 academic year at the following public universities: Bloomsburg, California, Cheyney, Clarion, East Stroudsburg, Edinboro, Indiana, Kutztown, Lock Haven, Mansfield, Millersville, Shippensburg, Slippery Rock and West Chester.

“Students and parents of students are looking for us to lead, and on their behalf, we’ve made the right choice,” said Cindy Shapira, chair of the Board of Governors. “Our mission is clear. These universities exist so that Pennsylvanians across all income levels can access quality higher education, and by holding the line on tuition, we are living up to that mission.”

State System Chancellor Dan Greenstein added, “We need to be bold, and we need to keep students at the center of everything we do, so I want to thank the Board for leading the way on tuition. They took a look at how tuition for more than 20 years has steadily risen, and they said, ‘Enough.’ Students across Pennsylvania are counting on us to provide high-quality, affordable higher education that will lift up their careers and prepare them for the future.”

Starting next year, the State System will allow, for the first time, individual universities to set multi-year tuition strategies, subject to approval by the Board. This measure was approved by the Board in April.