Two-phase project could bring York County Coroner’s Office, morgue to York County Prison

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner’s Office could be moving to a vacant space at York County Prison, according to Mark Walters, director of communications for the county.

The prison’s facilities director got approval Tuesday from the York County Prison Board to get contracts together for an upcoming commissioners meeting, Walters said. The contracts would be for phase 1 — around $670,000 — which would be for the coroner’s administrative and office space to move to the vacant space. It’s not a done deal as a contract still has to be approved. If all goes to plan, Walters said that the space could move in sometime in the first quarter of 2020.

Walters also said that the second phase of the project involves a morgue at the prison. That’s still being reviewed for cost estimates.