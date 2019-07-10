× Volunteers from two stations merge to form new Mechanicsburg Volunteer Fire Department

MECHANICSBURG, Cumberland County — Mechanicsburg’s two volunteer fire companies are joining forces to serve the borough as one new entity, according to a press release issued Wednesday.

The newly formed Mechanicsburg Volunteer Fire Department was formed to improve public safety services and create a stronger volunteer fire-rescue service to serve the borough and surrounding communities, company officials said in the release.

“Fire and emergency services are a vital public service that communities across Pennsylvania rely on daily,” Ben Ried, Interim Chair of the Board of Directors said. “This new fire company will not only better manage long-term costs to the taxpayers but for the first time will deliver a truly unified service working closely with the Borough.”

The new fire department consists of volunteer firefighters from the Citizens Fire and Rescue and Washington Fire Company.

“At a time when volunteer firefighters are facing challenges and shortages, the formation of the Mechanicsburg Volunteer Fire Department will protect the residents of Mechanicsburg and surrounding communities moving forward,” said Citizens Fire and Rescue Board member Bob Weaver.

“The new organization will go miles in strengthening emergency services in the region,” said Ron Trace, President of Washington Fire Company.

The new Mechanicsburg Volunteer Fire Department will result in a stronger and more efficient organization due to the consolidation of administrative and operational functions, officials said in the press release.

The consolidated company will have approximately 50 active volunteer members operating out of two fire stations, and will continue the same coverage areas focusing on providing service to Mechanicsburg Borough and surrounding communities.