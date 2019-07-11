7-Eleven to offer free slurpees today
CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– Today is July 11!
While that alone may not mean much, it is worth noting that the date numerically is 7/11, which also happens to be a famous convenience store.
To celebrate the day, 7-Eleven is giving away free slurpees, in celebration of the company’s 92nd birthday.
You can pick up a small slurpee from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.
Here are some the local 7-Elevens in our area:
- 12 E Main St, Middletown, PA 17057
- 403 Lincoln Way W, New Oxford, PA 17350
- 32N N Hanover St, Hummelstown, PA 17036
- 4811 Derry St, Harrisburg, PA 17111
- 2800 Walnut St, Harrisburg, PA 17103
- 110 S Main St, Biglerville, PA 17307
- 69 Chambersburg St, Gettysburg, PA 17325
- 502 N Main St, Spring Grove, PA 17362