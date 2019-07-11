× 7-Eleven to offer free slurpees today

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– Today is July 11!

While that alone may not mean much, it is worth noting that the date numerically is 7/11, which also happens to be a famous convenience store.

To celebrate the day, 7-Eleven is giving away free slurpees, in celebration of the company’s 92nd birthday.

You can pick up a small slurpee from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.

Here are some the local 7-Elevens in our area: