7-Eleven to offer free slurpees today

Posted 6:56 AM, July 11, 2019, by

FORT WORTH, TX - NOVEMBER 02: Texas Motor Speedway President Eddie Gossage serves free Slurpees to fans following the "Grand Opening" of the 7-Eleven at Texas Motor Speedway on November 2, 2018 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– Today is July 11!

While that alone may not mean much, it is worth noting that the date numerically is 7/11, which also happens to be a famous convenience store.

To celebrate the day, 7-Eleven is giving away free slurpees, in celebration of the company’s 92nd birthday.

You can pick up a small slurpee from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.

Here are some the local 7-Elevens in our area:

  • 12 E Main St, Middletown, PA 17057
  • 403 Lincoln Way W, New Oxford, PA 17350
  • 32N N Hanover St, Hummelstown, PA 17036
  • 4811 Derry St, Harrisburg, PA 17111
  • 2800 Walnut St, Harrisburg, PA 17103
  • 110 S Main St, Biglerville, PA 17307
  • 69 Chambersburg St, Gettysburg, PA 17325
  • 502 N Main St, Spring Grove, PA 17362
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.