Chambersburg man dies after being struck by Amtrak train in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa.– A 62-year-old Chambersburg man is dead after being struck by a train.

Marvin Young, 62, was struck by a westbound traveling Amtrak train in Atglen around 7:20 a.m. on July 10.

The Chester County Coroner’s office says the cause and manner of death are pending further investigation.

Amtrak released the following statement on the incident:

A person was trespassing on the tracks in Atglen, Pa. when they came into contact with Amtrak Keystone Service train 605 at approx. 7:26 A.M. ET on Wednesday, July 10 on its way from Philadelphia to Harrisburg. There were no injuries to the 92 passengers on board or crew members on board, and passengers were able to transfer to train 607 to continue their journey. The Amtrak Police Department is working with Chester County Emergency Services and the Chester County Coroner to investigate the incident. This is an opportunity to remind the public about the importance of exercising caution around railroad tracks and crossings. Amtrak continues to work closely with Operation Lifesaver (OLI) to communicate the dangers of grade crossings. Each year, about 2,000 people are killed or injured in grade crossing and trespassing incidents nationwide. For rail grade crossing tips, visit Operation Lifesaver’s website at www.oli.org.