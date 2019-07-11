× Conestoga man facing DUI charges after attempting to convince neighbors he had time machine, was from the future

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Conestoga man is facing DUI charges after a disturbance in which he tried to convince neighbors that he had a time machine and was from the future.

Jason Kolb, 42, is facing DUI charges for his role in the incident.

On July 10 around 4:00 p.m., Kolb allegedly approached a group of neighbors in the 3300 block of Main Street in Conewago Township and told them it was the year 2015, according to the police release.

Then, Kolb tried to convince the neighbors that he had a time machine activated in his trailer, and he was from the future (2019).

Kolb allegedly attempted to use dates on his mail and a can of oysters with a 2019 expiration date.

Police arrested Kolb, who was found to be wanted on a simple assault warrant out of both Lancaster and York Counties.

During his arrest, police also noted that he was found to be in possession of a small baggie of white powder.