Flooding remains a concern through tonight before we dry out heading into the weekend!

STORMY THURSDAY EVENING: Showers and storms have been developing across south-central PA this afternoon bringing the threat of more flooding. Dew points are in the low 70s across the area which means the atmosphere is rich with moisture. These storms that are developing will tap into that moisture and be able to produce very heavy downpours. We are still under a slight risk for severe weather today, but the threat of tornadoes and hail remains extremely low. It is possible we see some damaging wind gusts within these storms, but flooding will definitely be the main concern. The Weather Prediction Center has put a good chunk of our area under a high risk for excessive rainfall and flooding through tonight. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most of the area through 1 AM Friday, and after that we will have a decent dry stretch through the weekend.

FANTASTIC FRIDAY: We will dry up from the stormy weather late tonight and Friday will shape up perfectly! As a cold front crosses through the area tonight, it will bring some changes for Friday. Our temperatures will not fall off much, but the real change will be the humidity. Dew points fall into the mid to low 60s which will bring some relief from the muggy conditions we just couldn’t seem to shake. On top of that, clouds will be clearing allowing for sunshine to return! Make sure to take advantage of the beautiful day by heading out to the Acorn Farms Summer BBQ, Craft & Vendor Show happening from 2 PM – 7 PM tomorrow in Mount Joy, Lancaster County. Temperatures will get back into the upper 80s, but it will feel much more comfortable!

BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND OUTLOOK: After we kick out the showers and storms tonight, the weekend is looking beautiful! We have a decent dry stretch to look forward to, although it will remain hot. Humidity will remain relatively low to end the work week and start the weekend, but it will be rising by Sunday. Sunshine should be plentiful and any storm chances remain slim to none. Temperatures will be above average, hovering right around 90 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. It should be a great weekend to spend by the pool, taking advantage of the hot and dry weather!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash