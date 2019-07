× High water, reported odor of gas led to evacuation of several structures at mobile home park

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — High water and the reported odor of gas led to the evacuation of several structures at the Mill Creek Mobile Home Park Thursday evening, according to Garden Spot Fire Rescue.

Crews were advised of the high water and gas odor just before 5:30 p.m.

Garden Spot Fire Rescue says the gas service was shut off, adding that several roads remain closed.