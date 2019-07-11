× Home Depot recalls more than 70,000 door pulls because of a laceration hazard

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled 70,2000 units of Everbilt Door Pulls sold at Home Depot.

The recall involves the Everbilt 6-1/2 inch Stainless Steel Door Pulls. The affected model can have sharp edges on the back, posing a laceration hazard, according to the CPSC.

The door pulls were sold exclusively at Home Depot from April 2018 through May 2019 for about $6.

Home Depot has received 42 reports of the door pulls containing sharp edges, including 11 reports of minor injuries.

Customers who bought the affected product should stop using it and return it for a full refund.

Customers with any questions may call Home Depot at 800-305-1726 or online at www.homedepot.com and click on “Product Recalls” located at the bottom of the page for more information.

Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.