New Jersey man charged in Drug Task Force raid in York

YORK — A 40-year-old New Jersey man was arrested Tuesday morning by members of the York County Drug Task Force after being found in possession of heroin, crack, and cocaine on the 1600 block of Devers Road, the office of state Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Thursday.

Gregory C. Gordon, of Irvington, was the subject of a month-long investigation by the Task Force, in association with York City Police and the Office of Attorney General/Bureau of Narcotics Investigation, Shapiro said. Investigators say they learned Gordon was allegedly transporting heroin and cocaine from New Jersey to York on a regular bases.

Investigators say they learned Gordon would be arriving in York shortly after dawn on Monday. He was located at a parking lot on Devers Road and apprehended, investigators say.

Gordon was found to be in possession of a black plastic bag containing 2,500 packages of heroin, 15 grams of crack cocaine, and 28 grams of powder cocaine, investigators say.

He was charged with drug distribution offenses.

“As Attorney General, I am committed to getting illegal drugs off our streets and targeting the criminals who push these poisons into our communities,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “In collaboration with our law enforcement partners in the York County Drug Task Force and local police departments, we are working tirelessly to keep the people of York safe.”

York City Police Chief Troy Bankert said, “I would like to commend the York County District Attorney’s Office and specifically the York County Drug Task Force. These dedicated professionals spend countless hours working to make an impact on the heroin epidemic that is causing so many issues both locally and nationally. It is only through our continued collaboration that we can effect a change.”