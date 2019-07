× No reported injuries in two-alarm house fire in Lebanon County, dispatch says

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — There were no reported injuries in a two-alarm house fire in West Cornwall Township Thursday, according the dispatch.

The fire broke out at a residence in the 100 block of Cassadee Court.

Dispatch says the call came in just before 5 p.m. The fire was under control around 7:15 p.m.

There’s no word on the cause of the fire.