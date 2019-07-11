One person taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– One person has been taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle.

According to emergency dispatch, the incident occurred around 5:00 a.m. on Columbia Avenue in Manor Township.

There is no word on the victim’s condition at this time.

As a result of the crash, Columbia Avenue is closed between Donnerville Road and Centerville Road.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.
