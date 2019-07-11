Penn State Extension hosts local youth food camp in Cumberland County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARLISLE, Cumberland County - Summer is the time to try new things, and that's what some local kids got to do with the help of experts on Thursday.

Penn State Extension hosted the 4-H youth food camp to teach kids about food safety, nutrition, and cooking skills. The young chefs cooked three different recipes and competed for the best dish.

"To be healthy takes really a lifetime of knowledge and skills," said Penn State Extension senior extension educator, Lynn James, "This is the perfect age at this group, because they want to do something on their own and if they can start making healthy choices now hopefully as they get older they`ll be free of chronic disease."

The next food camp will be held on July 18th from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Cumberland County Extension Office in Carlisle. Camp is free and open to all youth ages 8-18.

For more information about the Penn State Extension 4-H program in Cumberland County, visit the Cumberland County's service information page or contact the 4-H Department at 717-240-6500.