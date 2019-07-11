× PennDOT: I-83 ramps at Exit 8 (Glen Rock) to close next week for milling, paving

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Interstate 83 ramps at Exit 8 (Glen Rock) will be closed between Monday, July 15 and Thursday, July 18 — weather permitting — for milling and paving work, according to PennDOT.

PennDOT says milling will occur Monday on the southbound on and off ramps and Tuesday on the northbound on and off ramps.

Paving will take place Wednesday (southbound) and Thursday (northbound).

Closures will occur from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.