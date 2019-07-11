Police seek help in identifying suspected porch package thief in Lower Allen Township

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a suspected package thief.

According to Lower Allen Township Police, the pictured suspect swiped a package from the front porch of a residence on Carlisle Road Wednesday at about 1:55 p.m. He is described as a black male in his 20’s, with curly hair on top and shaved on the sides, and pierced ears. He was wearing a black t-shirt that may have had the Marvel Comics character Venom on it.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Lower Allen Township Police at (717) 975-7575.

