Police seek suspected shoe thief at York County Kohl’s store

YORK COUNTY — West Manchester Township Police are seeking help in identifying the suspect in a retail theft at a Kohl’s store last week.

According to police, the suspect entered the store, located on the 200 block of Town Center Drive, at about 1 p.m. on July 5, took a pair of Nike sneakers to the changing room, and swapped them with the shoes he was wearing. He then exited the store when the Loss Prevention Officer approached him, police say.

The sneakers were valued at $65, police say.

The suspect was last seen running behind a nearby Outback Steakhouse restaurant, and may have gotten into a vehicle, according to police.

He is described as a Hispanic male with a skinny build, a groomed beard, and long hair that was pulled into a ponytail. He was wearing a white tank top, and had a visible, star-shaped tattoo on his chest, along with two names or words tattooed on the front of each shoulder.

Anyone who is able to identify the suspect is encouraged to contact the West Manchester Township Police Department at (717) 792-9514.