Racist flyers in Hanover prompt PHRC ‘No Hate In Our State’ town hall meeting

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Pennsylvania’s Human Relations Commission is fighting back against racism in Hanover in a “No Hate In Our State" town hall.

This comes after racist flyers about Hanover’s first African American mayor, Myneka Ojo were spread around the community in March, calling her a "shameless anti-white bigot.”

"Yes I am African American and that is fine and we knew there would be some resistance to it, but it should never take place and it should never distract me from serving this community as mayor," said Myneka Ojo, Hanover Borough Mayor.

“Do you hate people that look like someone that may have seethe flyer? No, you love them even more," she added.

Ojo is one of the Grandview five who was asked to leave a public golf course last year.

“As an African American woman, as your first African American mayor I experience discrimination all the time," said Ojo. “We all have a right to be here and we all have a right to experience life and have a good quality of life," she added.

Chad Dion Lassiter with the PHRC says he hopes the discussion results in more diversity and inclusion.

“This mayor should not be targeted and we would be here also if she was a white female mayor receiving hate circulation from people as well," said Chad Dion Lassiter, Executive Director, Pennsylvania’s Human Relations Commission.

“Talking is the first foundational step into really addressing the elephants in the room," he added.

However, this isn’t the first time York County has dealt with issues surrouding racism.

In August of 2018 — KKK flyers were found on cars in a movie theater parking lot in West Manchester Township.

In July of 2018 —a man was shot and killed in Hellam Township after defending a friend from racial slurs.

"We’re still a work in progress here in York," said Mike Hodge, Hanover resident.

“Hanover is set in their own ways and I don’t know what we can change than to fight this off," added Ray Millhimes, Hanover resident.

Ojo says she hopes the town hall will help the Hanover community move forward.

“When this position opened up I applied for it because I love the community and I think it’s one I want to continue to support," said Ojo.

Hanover's PHRC town hall is the fourth one held in York County since last year.