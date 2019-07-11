× Strasburg man had child on back of motorcycle when he allegedly fled police

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Strasburg man had a small child on the back of a motorcycle when he allegedly fled police.

Kevin Dowlin, 38, is wanted for fleeing and eluding police, endangering the welfare of children and numerous traffic violations, court documents show.

Dowlin failed to stop for police around 7:35 p.m. Tuesday and fled the area of Rutter’s Farm Store on Historic Drive in Strasburg.

Anyone with information on Dowlin’s whereabouts should contact Strasburg Police.