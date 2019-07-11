× Universal Security Instruments Smoke alarms recalled due to risk of failure

Universal Security Instruments has issued a recall for about 180,000 smoke alarms because they may not alert consumers to a fire.

The battery-powered smoke alarms can have a misaligned internal switch causing the alarms to not activate properly, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

This recall involves smoke and fire alarms with model numbers MI3050S and MI3050SB and with date codes between 2015JAN19 through 2016JUL11.

Consumers should immediately inspect their smoke alarms to determine if it will activate appropriately by pressing the test button. If the alarm sounds no further action is required, according to the CPSC.

If the alarm does not make any noise during the test, immediately contact the company for a replacement.

The company has received more than 100 reports of smoke alarms failing to activate during installation.

Contact Universal Security Instruments at 877-612-6955 or online at www.UniversalSecurity.com and click on “Product Safety Notice” for more information.

Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.