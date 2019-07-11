× Weis Markets to close store in Swatara Township, Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Weis Markets will close one of its Dauphin County stores, the grocery store company announced Wednesday.

Located at the Swatara Square shopping center on the 6300 block of Grayson Road in Swatara Township, the store will close in mid-September, a spokesperson told FOX43.

The store had been in operation for nearly 20 years.

“We have made a business decision to close our Grayson Road store and recently informed the 87 full- and part-time associates who work in this store to facilitate their transfer to one of our six nearby stores,” the spokesperson said. “We are grateful to our customers for their patronage at this store and look forward to serving them at our other locations in the Harrisburg-Hummelstown area.

“We continue to invest in our stores in Central Pennsylvania and are currently upgrading our Camp Hill store where we just opened a beer-wine café. We expect to complete this project later this summer.”