YTI Career Institute – Lancaster Capstone Event Preview

Posted 5:30 PM, July 11, 2019, by

 

LANCASTER,Pa--This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett talked with Susan Lynch, Campus Director of Operations and Education, and Chef Joseph Renfroe of YTI Career Institute – Lancaster about tonight's Capstone Event.

Starting at 7 p.m. third-term Pastry Students at YTI Career Institute – Lancaster will showcase their skills in their Capstone Event. YTI  Career Institute – Lancaster third-term Pastry Students worked diligently to show off the skills they have accumulated over the past three terms.

The showcase includes: Pastries, Cakes and Desserts

The event is held in the Quad classroom on the Lancaster campus at 3050 Hempland Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. This event is open to the public.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.