YTI Career Institute – Lancaster Capstone Event Preview

LANCASTER,Pa--This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett talked with Susan Lynch, Campus Director of Operations and Education, and Chef Joseph Renfroe of YTI Career Institute – Lancaster about tonight's Capstone Event.

Starting at 7 p.m. third-term Pastry Students at YTI Career Institute – Lancaster will showcase their skills in their Capstone Event. YTI Career Institute – Lancaster third-term Pas try Students worked diligently to show off the skills they have accumulated over the past three terms.

The showcase includes: Pastries, Cakes and Desserts

The event is held in the Quad classroom on the Lancaster campus at 3050 Hempland Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. This event is open to the public.