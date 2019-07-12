× 75-year-old man dies at Pleasant Acres on July 4, almost four months after he was struck by a vehicle in New Jersey

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A New Jersey man who was struck by a vehicle in March in his home state died on July 4 at Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Springettysbury Township, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

Alan Johnson, 75, was hit by a vehicle and reportedly run over by a second vehicle on March 6 in Essex County, New Jersey. He was taken to a local hospital where he received treatment. Johnson was discharged about a month later and admitted to Pleasant Acres so he could be closer to family in the York area, the coroner’s office said.

The coroner was dispatched to Pleasant Acres at approximately 9 a.m. on July 4.

An autopsy was completed Saturday, July 6 at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown. Results are pending.