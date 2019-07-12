A hot and quiet weekend, watching storms next week

Breaking the humidity this afternoon, a nice end to the work week.

FINISHING THE WEEK: We recover from yesterday’s storms with a relatively quiet Friday. Morning temperatures near 70-degrees will have a muggy start, but humidity isn’t expected to build for the most part through the weekend beyond usual July levels. Partly-to-mostly sunny skies dominate the end of the work week with highs just shy of 90-degrees. Enjoy a warm Summer night for any plans you may have.

Temperatures stay near 90 for a quiet weekend.

HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND: Any rain chance for the weekend has been taken out with current guidance, though a small pop-up shower can’t be completely ruled out by Sunday. Most, if not all of us, stay dry. Morning lows in the upper-60s to near 70 will be norm both Saturday and Sunday under continuously partly-to-mostly sunny skies. Highs near 90-degrees will be the norm as well on an otherwise quiet weekend.

STORM CHANCE NEXT WEEK:  A quiet Monday in the upper-80s starts next week. Partly cloudy skies the norm before a slight bump in humidity. The low-90s dominate the middle part of next week with stray pop-up thunderstorms returning to the fold Tuesday and Wednesday. An organized thunderstorm chance possible next Thursday with temperatures in the upper-80s. Stay tuned for details as we get closer to time. Otherwise, a mostly quiet, normal July Weather Smart 7-Day Forecast. Enjoy!

