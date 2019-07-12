American Red Cross issues emergency call for blood, blood drive happening this weekend

SOUTH CENTRAL P.A. — The American Red Cross is facing a blood shortage, and has issued an emergency call for eligible people of all blood types to give now in order to prevent delays in medical care.

The call comes after a difficult week for blood and platelet donations over the Fourth of July holiday. The Red Cross says about 450 fewer blood drives were organized by businesses and other community groups that week compared to a typical week, as people across the country celebrated the holiday with activities and travel. This led to about 17,000 fewer blood donations than needed for patients in a single week, the Red Cross says.

Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urged to make an appointment to donate using the Blood Donor App, at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to help reduce the time it takes to donate.

There is a blood drive happening July 13th in Lancaster at St. Josephs Catholic Church from 10:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M. The church is located at 440 St. Joseph Street.

Two blood drives are scheduled for July 15th in York. You can donate from 1:00 P.M. – 6:30 P.M. at the American Red Cross York Office located at 724 South George Street. The second drive will be held from 2:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. at the Shiloh Fire Company located at 2190 Carlisle Road.

Our next FOX43 blood drive will be held on August 22nd at Penn State York.

Those interested in hosting a blood drive can learn more and sign up to sponsor a drive this summer by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.