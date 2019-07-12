Lancaster County man facing charges for sexually abusing children at an orphanage in Kenya

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – Federal prosecutors arrested 60-year-old Gregory Dow of East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County.

Dow is accused of sexually molesting four teenage girls at an orphanage in Boito, Kenya.

In a news conference on Friday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, alongside the FBI and Lancaster County's District attorney announcing the charges.

He faces four counts of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place.

"It involved trans national crossing international boarders and that's the type of thing that the feds are uniquely suited to investigate," said Bill McSwain, U.S Attorney's Office Eastern District.

Dow left the states with his wife and moved to Kenya in 2008 as missionaries.

They started 'The Dow Children's Family Home' with the help of Lifegate Church in Elizabethtown and other organizations.

Court documents show they ran the orphanage from 2008 to 2017.

A year ago the Lancaster County Districts office received a tip about the alleged abuse.

"We had an individual come to our office with the Kenyan connection to what is alleged and what is charged," said Craig Stedman, Lancaster County District Attorney.

The Lancaster County District Attorney then contacted the FBI and U.S. Attorney's Office, prompting an investigation, ultimately leading to Dows arrest.

Officials say Kenyan police tried to arrest Dow following reports that he was sexually assaulting children in 2017 -- but he left the country -- returning to Lancaster County with his wife.

The Indictment alleges that between on or about October 14, 2013, until on or about September 13, 2017, the defendant engaged in, and attempted to engage in, illicit sexual conduct with four different minor victims in Kenya.

Court documents show: "The wife took the victims and other girls living at the orphanage to a medical clinic in Kenya where birth control devices were implanted in their arms without their consent. This allowed the defendant to perpetrate these crimes knowing the abuse would not result in pregnancy."

FOX43 reached out to Dow's wife, Mary Rose, however she declined to comment.

We also reached out to Lifegate Church in Elizabethtown, however we did not hear back.

While investigators say there are currently no other victims that have come forward in the states, court documents revealed in 1996, Dow was convicted of sexually molesting his then 15-year-old daughter.