Lebanon man accused of masturbating in front of 3 women

LEBANON — A 58-year-old Lebanon man has been charged with indecent exposure, open lewdness, and disorderly conduct after allegedly exposing his penis and masturbating in front of three different women on the fourth of July.

Gregory Wheeldon was arrested after the incident, which occurred at about 11:43 p.m. on the 800 block of Locust Street, Lebanon City Police say. He was incarcerated on a Lebanon County Probation violation prior to his arraignment on the new charges on July 11.

Wheeldon is currently in prison in Lebanon County on $5,000 bail.