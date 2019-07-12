× Lebanon man facing charges after striking multiple parked cars while DUI in Lititz

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lebanon man is facing charges after striking several parked vehicles while driving under the influence.

Craig Lewis, 42, is facing DUI and accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle, among other related charges for the incident.

On July 11 around 10:20 p.m., police were dispatched to a hit-and-run crash that had occurred at the intersection of East Orange Street and Raspberry Lane in Lititz.

An investigation revealed that a light-colored Toyota struck a legally parked and unoccupied vehicle before fleeing.

Around 10:40 p.m., a patrol officer discovered the same Toyota disabled in the travel lane of the 300 block of East Main Street.

It was found that the driver, later identified as Lewis, had struck two more legally parked and unoccupied vehicles on East Main Street.

Lewis was given a breathalyzer, for which he blew a .248% BAC or more than three times the legal limit.

He was released from custody and has been summoned to appear in DUI Central Court.