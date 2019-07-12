× More than 10,000 samples of Reese’s Ice Cream cake to be given away at Hershey’s Chocolate World on National Ice Cream Day

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– National Ice Cream Day will be celebrated in Hershey.

To celebrate the national day, which is set for July 21, both Reese’s and Rich Products will be giving away more than 10,000 free samples of the new ice cream cake to Hershey’s Chocolate World guests. The giveaway will begin at 9:00 a.m.

There will also be chances for photos with Reese, the Reese’s character.

The ice cream cake is available now at grocery stores and online.