Nittany Lions lift for a cause

UNIVERSITY PARK, Centre County -- Before the Nittany Lions get a chance to raise the bar on the grid iron this fall, they're raising funds and awareness for the rare disease community in Uplifting Athlete's 17th Annual Lift for Life.

"You know, at first I don't think you know the impact that you have on people but as you gain more experience in the program, this day starts to mean a lot," said Penn State offensive lineman Will Fries.

Over the years, the PSU chapter's total amount raised from this event is more than $1.3 million.

The case is a personal one for Penn State long snapper, Chris Stoll. "A rare disease is qualified as 200,000 Americans and one of my grandparents is one of those 200,000. So the most I can do, me personally, is to raise awareness for the rare disease community," said Stoll.

It was all for a good cause, but it is an athletics event, so naturally there was going to be a little competition amongst the Nittany Lions.

"There probably will be a lot of trash talk, if I had to guess, but when you have a group of guys like this, we're going to compete no matter what we're doing," said offensive lineman Michal Menet.

"We've got some pretty good benchers on the team but i think Steven Gonzalez is going to put up some numbers," added Fries. "We'll all be chirping each other."

For some Nittany Lions, like quarterback Sean Clifford, the chance to help coordinate and create this year's event gave them an early shot to showcase their skills as one of team leaders heading into fall camp.

"Trace actually was a president of the Uplifting Athletes chapter and it was just one of those things I thought would be a good idea to take a leadership position, especially as a young guy," said Clifford.

Lift for Life symbolizes the last big summer workout for Penn State, meaning the countdown to kick-off on August 31st has officially started.