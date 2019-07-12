× Police: Man approaching residences in Waynesboro, asking for personal information

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A suspicious person has been reported in Waynesboro, according to the borough’s police department.

Police say a white male, approximately mid 30’s with dark hair and a full beard, is approaching residences and stating that he is with a company that conducts research on DNA for cancer treatment. The man then asks for personal information.

Police advise residents to keep an eye out for similar occurrences and never give out their personal information to a stranger.

Anyone who has had similar incidents should contact Waynesboro Police at 717-762-2131 or through CrimeWatch.