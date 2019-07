DAUPHIN COUNTY — Susquehanna Township Police are seeking help in identifying a man suspected of stealing from lockers at a Harrisburg gym.

According to police, on July 10, the man broke into several lockers at a gym, stealing phones, credit cards, and cash. He then used the stolen cards to purchase gift cards at a nearby store.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Susquehanna Police Det. Meier at (717) 909-9246 or smeier@susquehannatwp.com.